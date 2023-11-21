HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local organization dedicated to fighting homelessness across the Richmond region is giving more than a “thanks” this holiday season.

The Housing Families First team works year-round to help those battling homelessness amid the ongoing housing crisis in central Virginia. Now, ’tis the season for the organization to celebrate those who have found their homes by packaging Thanksgiving meal kits.

The kits will focus on Thanksgiving meal preparation and will include gift cards, as well as essentials like diapers and baby socks — which are donations from the community. Each bag will also include a handwritten note of love.

The handwritten notes included in the Housing Family First’s meal kits given to those who have escaped homelessness by finding their homes.

Ta’ona Haskins is thrilled to be a part of the group’s holiday meal kit initiative and reflected on one meal kit receiver who held a special place in her heart.

“She just got housed, not less than a month ago, with a newborn,” Haskins said. “And so, she really likes her home — her home is starting to become a home.”

For most families who have recently escaped homelessness, money is used directly for absolute necessities like utility bills, rent and other expenses — which can make holiday traditions become a lesser concern.

The goal of Housing Families First’s project is to fill those new — often empty — homes with the smells of a turkey dinner and the laughs of kids experiencing their first Thanksgiving in a place to call their own.

“People have been in their corner supporting them,” Housing Families First program director, Cindy Moussavou said. “They can enjoy the holiday without necessarily having to go over budget.”

Families who are a part of the organization and are still fighting homelessness this holiday season will have a catered Thanksgiving dinner at the Henrico site on Thursday, Nov. 23, instead of receiving a box. The Housing Families First team said that this program is about starting new traditions and being together.