HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Registration for new kindergartners in Henrico County began on April 18 for the 2022-2023 school year.

Registration is open for students who will be at least 5 years old by September 30, 2022. The registration process is split between an online pre-screening and an in-person meeting with the school registrar.

First, parents should go to Henrico’s online registration homepage to complete the online registration form, home language survey and Homelessness assistance screening form.

Once the school division has “three to four days to process the online forms,” parents will be prompted to set up an appointment with the school registrar to finalize their documents.

That means parents will have to bring the following documents to the school: