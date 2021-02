The Henrico County Office of Emergency Management has a survey available for residents to report storm damage. (Photo: Henrico County Government Facebook page)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Is the winter storm causing damage in your area? Henrico County has opened a survey to collect information for their emergency operations center.

The county said this is for informational purposes only. If you are having an emergency you should call 911.

The survey asks for photos and location of the impact. CLICK here to report storm damage.