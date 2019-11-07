How you can weigh in on Henrico Schools redistricting plan

Henrico County Public Schools today will hold its first of two scheduled public meetings to gather input on the district’s new redistricting plan.

The school division is examining and redrawing elementary, middle and high school attendance zones — plans that could be phased in for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years. Students entering grades 5, 8, 11 and 12 who are affected by a new boundary, however, would be “grandfathered” and allowed to finish at their current school, provided they secure transportation.

School officials say the plans will address projected growth in the county, which includes the expansion of Holladay Elementary and construction of the new Tucker and Highland Springs high schools currently being built.

“The committee strongly considered six draft options, and chose to present two because they thought those best satisfied the aims of redistricting: to efficiently use available space and plan for growth; to account for the addition to Holladay Elementary School and the increased capacity of the new J.R. Tucker and Highland Springs high schools, opening in 2021; and to reduce concentrations of poverty, while balancing that goal with a neighborhood-school concept.” Henrico County Public Schools

You may recall, the county has already proposed expanding a middle school and building a new elementary school in the county’s Fairfield District. So the two draft options that will be presented during Thursday’s meeting do not incorporate that construction and could be changed when those plans become finalized.

This evening’s presentation and walk-through begins at 6:30 p.m. at L. Douglas Wilder Middle School. Can’t attend? The session will be livestreamed here and another is scheduled for next Wednesday, November 13.

You can read more about the plans and give your input through a survey posted on HCPS website.

