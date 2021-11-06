Human remains discovered in area near I-64 in Henrico Saturday morning

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The discovery of human remains in a drainage area along Interstate 64 in Henrico prompted a heavy police presence Saturday morning.

An independent search team from the Tidewater area was combing the area at the request of the family of a person who went missing in Henrico on Aug. 29.

The search team located human remains and notified police. Detectives collected evidence.

Travel along the interstate was not impacted as police worked from the shoulder of the interstate.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police are working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the remains and cause of death.