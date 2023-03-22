A car carrier on fire has closed all southbound lanes of I-295 near Richmond International Airport. (Photo: VSP)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All southbound lanes of Interstate 295 are closed near Richmond International Airport due to a vehicle fire.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a car carrier located at mile marker 28.2, near the East Williamsburg Road interchange, caught fire. All southbound lanes of I-264 are closed between North Airport Drive and I-64.

No injuries have been reported, drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.