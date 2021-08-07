Police: Driver taken to hospital after I-64 crash in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver who crash on Interstate-64 and overturned their vehicle in the median near the Staples Mill exit in Henrico County was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver ran off the road while traveling eastbound on the interstate, causing their car to overturn in the median near mile marker 185. The crash temporarily shut down the left shoulder, left lane and center lane.

Sgt. Dylan Davenport wrote in an email to 8News that the driver was “transported for treatment of injuries,” but did not disclose the driver’s condition.

A VDOT camera appeared to show a vehicle overturned in the median.

