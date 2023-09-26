HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 were closed in Henrico County due to a multi-vehicle crash late Tuesday night.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 193, just east of Nine Mile Road. All eastbound lanes of I-64 were closed in the area as a result.

“We are currently investigating a fatal crash in the area,” a spokesperson for Virginia State Police told 8News. “Minimal information is available right now.”

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes until the scene was cleared around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27.