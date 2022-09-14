HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All westbound lanes have been closed in the area of an overturned tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64.

The crash was first reported at 8:53 p.m. and is located near the Laburnum Avenue exit.

Virginia State Police is currently handling the incident. Only minor injuries have been reported at this time.

Police presence at the scene. (Courtesy of 511 VDOT cameras)

Drivers in the area are told to expect delays and use an alternate route if available. The westbound lanes are expected to remain closed for at least another hour, according to police.