I-64 west in Short Pump closed after police chase ends in crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Henrico County are closed after a police chase ended in a crash.

VDOT cameras show the traffic backups beginning near mile marker 176, located one mile west of I-295.

Capitol Police confirmed to 8News the chase involved Richmond Police and possibly the suspect who robbed the Wells Fargo bank on Amberdale Road in northern Chesterfield County.

Capitol Police added that the chase continued to downtown Richmond, but the suspect was able to get back on the highway, where the chase ended in the Short Pump area.

8News has reached out to Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico Police for additional information.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.