HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 South in Henrico County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 83.6, just north of the Chamberlayne Road interchange. According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the scene at 3:30 p.m. and there is one confirmed fatality at this time.

The crash initially cause all southbound lanes to close, but one lane has since reopened.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.