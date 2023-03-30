HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Three people are fighting for their lives after a triple shooting in Glen Allen on Thursday morning — the second triple shooting in Henrico this week.

At 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, officers responded to a shooting call on Virginia Centerway Place. They reportedly found three victims with life-threatening injuries. the victims’ ages have not been released yet.

Police said that the crime scene spanned a large area of an apartment community, along Virginia Center Parkway and surrounding streets.

The incident also included a car that had hit at least two other parked cars. 8News also found another car on scene that was riddled with bullet holes as a result of the shooting.

After a triple shooting in the early morning of Thursday, March 30 in Glen Allen, cars in the surrounding area were hit by bullets. Credit: 8News.

Shawn Washington lives at the greens at Virginia Commons where this shooting took place. She said when she heard the shots in her bed, she couldn’t move.

“I went to the restroom. And when I came back, I got in the bed trying to go back to sleep,” she said. “And all of a sudden, I heard the shooting, and I was like ‘oh my gosh.’ And then I heard a car like speed off really fast and I didn’t know what it was and then I just laid there and then I heard some more shooting, and I didn’t get up because I was scared.”

Other neighbors say that they have seen an increase in violence in the neighborhood. But Washington says she has lived here for several years and loves her community.

“Why? Why do you have to shoot?” Washington asked. “This has never happened before.”

She also said if anything like this happens in her community again, she is going straight to the leasing office to demand action.

“I’m going to say ‘what y’all going to do’? And it’s not acceptable. And y’all need more police patrols. And y’all need to see who is living here and why,” Washington said. “We need better security. We need that.”

Henrico police are asking anyone with information about Thursday morning’s shooting to come forward.

This is the second triple shooting to take place in Henrico this week. On Tuesday evening, two adults and a minor were critically injured in a shooting on Mason Manor Drive. The suspect in the shooting, 26-year-old Tiye Adam Washington II, died after a police standoff in North Carolina on Thursday.