‘I hope they never see daylight again’: Grandma reacts to arrests in grandson’s shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The grandmother of a 2-year-old boy critically injured in a Henrico shooting last month is speaking out after 2 men linked to the incident were charged with attempted murder.

“I hope they never see daylight again,” said Harneatha Atkinson, the grandmother of 2-year-old Lavier Robinson. The young boy was the victim of a drive-by shooting in the 400 block of Winston Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Police learned he was rushed to a local hospital by family after he was struck while inside a residence.

“We hear all the gunshots, but not thinking that they shooting at our house. So, when I got up as soon as I got to the door, maybe five steps from Lavier, he got shot in his head,” Atkinson said.

The family told 8News the 2-year-old was awake and crying the whole ride.

“He went through the hardest thing anybody can go through,” said family member Shakeif Robinson.

On Friday, two men were arrested and charged in the shooting.

Ara D. McLaughlin, a 19-year-old from Richmond, and Randy O. Vaughan, a 23-year-old from Henrico, were charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

“I don’t want no plea bargain,” Atkinson said. “I want them prosecuted to the fullest and if I got to let that take every breath out of me to make sure that happens, it’s going to happen.”

Lavier’s condition has improved since the shooting, according to family members. While they’re happy to see an arrest made in connection to the tragedy, the family tells 8News nothing will bring them closure until the men are sentenced, however.

“Just because they’re charged does not mean anything,” Robinson said. “They still have to be sentenced.”

The two suspects are set to be arraigned Monday.

