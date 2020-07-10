‘I really felt bad for the staff’: After months closed, Boomerang Air Sports in Short Pump opens with new rules

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — For Boomerang Air Sports and General Manager Ralph Daniel, closing doors because of the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t easy.

The facility is an indoor fun zone with trampolines and a “ninja warrior course,” and other activities for active kids and adults.

“We actually did close earlier than the Governor told us to just out of safety for our guests and, of course, our staff,” said Daniel.

Then the waiting game happened until they were finally allowed to reopen during Phase Three of Forward Virginia.

“Our grand reopening day was on Friday, Jul. 3,” added Daniel. “We don’t have the long hours as we normally would to start out with.”

With the business open again, there are also plenty of changes at Boomerang Air Sports. Employees wear face masks and guests are asked to do so when they enter the building, plus you’ll find hand sanitizer and social distancing signs throughout.

The indoor facility also has a lot of high touch points so Boomerang Air Sports has a designated employee to sanitize throughout the day. They’ve also hired a cleaning company that comes every evening.

“It’s a change for us, adapting to the new normal,” said Daniel. “We’re hoping as our customers and the public becomes more comfortable we will be able to ramp up again and get back to what’s a little bit more our normal.”