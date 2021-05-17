‘I want answers’: At’Taysiyah Dye’s mother reacts to Medical Examiner report detailing cause of death

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Questions continue to surround the death of 23-year-old At’Taysiyah Dye. The Henrico woman was reported missing and found dead inside of her car weeks later.

After months of waiting, the Medical Examiner’s report is now complete and was shared with 8News late last week. It states that drugs were found in At’Taysiyah Dye’s body and her death was ruled accidental. But her mother believes her daughter’s death was no accident and she wants to know exactly what happened.

Since her daughter’s disappearance, Cecilia Dye has been searching for the truth.

“I want to get to the bottom of this,” Cecilia Dye told 8News.

Cecilia Dye recalls when her daughter went missing, sharing that she left their Henrico County home on Jan. 19 and never returned. At’Taysiyah Dye vanished without a trace for thirty-six days, but on Feb. 25, her car was located on Richmond’s East End on Glenlea Avenue.

“She was face down in the floorboard of her car, shoes off her feet, her keys were in the ignition and her purse was with her,” Cecilia Dye shared. “It doesn’t make sense.”

The Medical Examiner ruled that At’Taysiyah Dye died from a combination of Cocaine and Fentanyl, ruling it accidental.

“What do you mean accidental?” Cecilia Dye questioned. “She did not do this to herself. This is not her and anyone who knows her knows that. I don’t want this to be believed that she took cocaine and fentanyl to kill herself. Somebody did this to her.”

Cecilia Dye went on to say that her daughter does not do drugs and was always responsible. Adding that her daughter’s cell phone is still missing and hasn’t been found.

“I believe someone gave her something and this happened to her and they didn’t get her help,” said Dye. “They left her like she was a nobody, she was a somebody.”

Since her daughter’s disappearance, Cecilia Dye has been trying to solve the case herself and putting pieces together.

When At’Taysiyah Dye didn’t return home, her mother tracked her social media and saw she had posted being at a restaurant with a man the night she disappeared. Cecilia Dye and family figured out it was a Japanese Steakhouse on Midlothian and went to the location to view surveillance footage.

They saw At’Taysiyah Dye and a man on video together, Cecilia Dye says she was on a date with him and has never seen him before. Dye believes that man knows something and wants him to come forward, disclosing to 8News that he has an attorney.

Cecilia Dye spent her first Mother’s Day without At’Taysiyah Dye and said she still cries and wants justice for her daughter. She says it’s been frustrating because they aren’t getting answers from police.

“I’m going to get to the bottom of this,” said Cecilia Dye. “This is not over with, I want answers. I want the Richmond Police Department to definitely find out what’s going on. I want to know what happened to my daughter. They’re not giving me answers or telling me what’s going on or what they have. I don’t want to mess up any investigation, but I want answers.”

8News reached out to Richmond Police who say they are aware of the Medical Examiner’s report and are working with Richmond’s Commonwealth Attorney, Colette McEachin, to determine if charges will be filed. A spokesperson for RPD says detectives have not confirmed whether they believe at this time that foul play was involved.

We also inquired comment from McEachin, who stated, “the investigation is ongoing.”