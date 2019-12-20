HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An illegal immigrant charged with killing a woman who was doing yard work on Parham Road in 2018 has been extradited back to Henrico County and formally charged.
Authorities said in October that Osmaira E. Mendez-Urdaneta was located in Spain by Interpol, a worldwide police organization. She was taken into custody Thursday night at Dulles International Airport shortly before 9 p.m. and served outstanding warrants for involuntary manslaughter and capias for failure to appear.
Officers had been searching for Mendez-Urdaneta, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, after 59-year-old Beverly Page Bourgeois was hit by a car on North Parham Road, near JR Tucker High School on Aug. 16, 2018. Bourgeois was rushed to a local hospital and died about two weeks later from her injuries. Police said Bourgeois was hit as she was doing yard work.
Urdaneta was ticketed for reckless driving charges and not having a driver’s license. She was later charged with involuntary manslaughter. Police suspected Urdaneta left the country to avoid prosecution.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Holiday travel guide: A look at the forecast across the region
- StormTracker 8: Cool today; Warming up by Christmas
- Illegal immigrant charged with killing woman doing yard work extradited back to Henrico County
- Deputies searching for missing Powhatan man with dementia
- Woman offers $7K reward, hires plane in search of stolen dog