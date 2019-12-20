Breaking News
Illegal immigrant charged with killing woman doing yard work extradited back to Henrico County

Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An illegal immigrant charged with killing a woman who was doing yard work on Parham Road in 2018 has been extradited back to Henrico County and formally charged.

Authorities said in October that Osmaira E. Mendez-Urdaneta was located in Spain by Interpol, a worldwide police organization. She was taken into custody Thursday night at Dulles International Airport shortly before 9 p.m. and served outstanding warrants for involuntary manslaughter and capias for failure to appear.

Officers had been searching for Mendez-Urdaneta, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, after 59-year-old Beverly Page Bourgeois was hit by a car on North Parham Road, near JR Tucker High School on Aug. 16, 2018. Bourgeois was rushed to a local hospital and died about two weeks later from her injuries. Police said Bourgeois was hit as she was doing yard work.

59-year-old Beverly Page Bourgeois

Urdaneta was ticketed for reckless driving charges and not having a driver’s license. She was later charged with involuntary manslaughter. Police suspected Urdaneta left the country to avoid prosecution.

