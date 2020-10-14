‘I’m scared to even stay in the house’: Grandmother terrified after shots pierce family’s Henrico apartment

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One family is traumatized after gunshots were fired through their apartment in Henrico County over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of Cardiff Court at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday for the report of a shooting. Cheryl Wilson, a resident living in the Colonial Apartments, came home from work Sunday morning and went into the kitchen to treat a headache. That’s when she says she heard gunshots.

Recounting what happened next to 8News, she says she immediately went to get her two grandsons out of their room and sat with her daughter on the family room floor until the shooting ended.

“I said, ‘Sheree, did you hear that?’ She said, ‘momma, I don’t know what they were.’ I said that’s gunshots,” Wilson said.

Fifteen minutes later, Wilson found four bullet holes in her bedroom; two pierced the wall right above her bed. One bullet hole was found in her grandsons’ bedroom, right above their gaming system. Another bullet had shattered her grandson’s bedroom window, leaving a gaping hole.

According to the Henrico Police Department, 22-year-old Jeremiah Bernard Edwards was the shooter. Edwards told investigators he fired several shots after his alarm was activated. He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and shooting in an occupied building.

According to Henrico Police, no evidence of any intruder was found.

Neighbors who live in the area told 8News Wednesday that they feel unsafe.

“I’m still just amazed at what has happened and I’m scared to even stay in the house,” Wilson said.

Wilson has lived in the Colonial Apartment Complex for nine months. She also lived in housing under General Services Corporation for three years. After the terrifying incident Sunday morning, Wilson told 8News that she will not be coming back. She now stays with her son and only returns to her apartment to get clothes.

“Every time I come in my door I feel threatened,” Wilson said. “What could happen today? Is this going to be another day like it was Sunday?”

Worse, Colonial Apartments left a breach of lease notice on Edwards’ door.

“Tenants have rights to where they will be treated fairly wherever they rent,” Wilson said. “You have the right to be respected in every situation, especially if you are paying your bills. Nobody patched anything up and no one came to put a board on the window or anything. Nobody did anything to secure my safety or my grandchildren’s safety.”

