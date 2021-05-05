‘I’m still afraid’: Henrico hotel guests react after shooting leaves one dead, one fighting for his life

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition fighting for his life in the hospital after a double shooting at the Extended Stay America hotel on Paragon Place Tuesday night.

Henrico Police have identified that woman as 33-year-old Ashley Nicole Tolliver.

Officers found the two victims with gunshot wounds on a staircase between the first and second floor of the Extended Stay America hotel off I-64 near Glenside Drive. Police received the 911 call just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Henrico Police are now searching for this suspect, Kevin K. Mitchell. He is described as 5’7″ and 170 pounds with a tattoo of “Nyasia” on his neck.

Henrico Police are investigating a double shooting that turned fatal at the Extended Stay Hotel off I-64. (Photo: 8News Reporter Ben Dennis)

Neighbors in the hotel told 8News after this shooting, they’re afraid.

“I heard a series of gunshots. A pistol. It was like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” one woman living at the hotel described. “It’s scary. I’m still afraid.”

That woman, who has asked to remain anonymous told, 8News those gunshots prompted a mom to get the group of kids standing outside into the building.

“Children were out here,” she said. “She started yelling, come up, come up, come up!”

Norman Jones was awake when he heard people fighting outside Tuesday night.

“I just happened to walk out to go to the soda machine and I saw all these blue lights around the front,” he said.

According to Jones, a heavy police presence remained in the area until around 2 a.m.

“I saw a cop car come racing around the backside and pulls in the driveway entrance right there and stops and gets out of the car running and tells me to get in the room and that’s what I did, I got in the room,” he described. “This is the closest I’ve been to something like this that has happened.”

Those staying at the hotel are shaken.

“That was too close for comfort right there,” Jones said.

It’s unclear if the two victims knew each other.

Officers are asking that anyone with information call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.