HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An incident involving gravel spilled across the roadway on Interstate 295 is causing significant delays for drivers in Henrico County.

The incident was first reported by VDOT shortly before 8:15 a.m. and is located on I-295 North near the Nuckols Road exit.

According to VDOT, three northbound lanes have been closed as a result — at one point, all lanes were closed. There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.