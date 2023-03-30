HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An incident on Interstate 64 in Henrico County is causing significant delays to drivers in both directions of travel.

The incident was first reported as a vehicle crash by VDOT around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, and is located on I-64 West and I-64 East near the Route 288 exit.

According to VDOT, the following eastbound lanes are closed; left shoulder, left lane, right lane and right shoulder. The following westbound lanes are also closed; left shoulder, left lane, left center lane and right center lane.

There is currently a 2-mile backup on I-64 eastbound and a 2-mile backup going west.

