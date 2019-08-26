Inmate at Henrico jail in medically induced coma after attack

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at Henrico Jail West who was reportedly beaten by his cellmates was put into a medically induced coma. Henrico Sheriff Michael Wade told 8News it was “probably the worst assault” he’s ever seen in his time at the jail.

According to Wade, the 45-year-old inmate was attacked in his cell and it is believed he was attacked by his cellmates, a 22-year-old and a 45-year-old. The identity of the victim and the two alleged attackers have been withheld.

The incident went unnoticed by the jail, Wade said, and no warrants have been issued at this time.

