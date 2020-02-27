“Innsbrook After Hours” nominated for country music award

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local concert venue could win some national praise from the country music industry.
The Academy of Country Music nominated “Innsbrook After Dark” for best “Outdoor Venue of the Year.”
The competition includes venues in New Hampshire, Los Angeles, Ohio, and Alabama.
Nashville will be the site for the award show in August.
