Henrico crash in the area of Parham Rd near Skipwith Rd. (Photo: Henrico Police Twitter)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash has closed the area of Parham Road near Skipwith Road.

Authorities said that utility lines are down and crews may need an extended amount of time to restore the roadway.

Henrico police are working to clear the scene of a crash along Parhham Road Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: 8News Photojournalist Will McCue)

“The intersection will likely need to be closed well into the evening,” Henrico police said in a tweet.

