HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating the death of a man who was in jail awaiting trial for murder.

According to police, officers responded to Henrico County Jail West at around 4:47 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 for a report of a death in the jail. When they got there, officers found 51-year-old Richard A. Lombardi, of Henrico, dead.

Police say this Lombardi’s death is under investigation and that the department will work with the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine the circumstances.

Henrico Police responded to an “active incident” on 9500 block of Downing Street near Pemberton Road on Monday, Aug. 7. (Photo: Cheyenne Pagan/8News)

Henrico Police responded to an “active incident” on 9500 block of Downing Street near Pemberton Road on Monday, Aug. 7. (Photo: Cheyenne Pagan/8News)

Henrico Police responded to an “active incident” on 9500 block of Downing Street near Pemberton Road on Monday, Aug. 7. (Photo: Cheyenne Pagan/8News)

Henrico Police responded to an “active incident” on 9500 block of Downing Street near Pemberton Road on Monday, Aug. 7. (Photo: Cheyenne Pagan/8News)

Lombardi was accused of killing 49-year-old Amber Kavanagh Riley in a home in Henrico’s West End on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 7 before barricading himself inside the home for hours. He was later charged with second-degree murder after being arrested by Henrico Police officers.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.