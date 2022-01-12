Investigation underway in Henrico after John Rolfe Middle School student burned by lighter

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after a Henrico County middle school student suffered burns from a lighter Wednesday afternoon. Police told 8News that another student is being investigated as a potential suspect.

Henrico police and fire responded to John Rolfe Middle School at about 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a minor who suffered non-life-threatening burns. The student was taken to a hospital for treatment and a preliminary investigation revealed the burns came from a lighter, police said in a release.

The school’s resource officer helped the student until members of the county’s fire department arrived on the scene to provide aid. The Henrico County Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation, with the school district, police and fire departments also assisting.

Authorities are consulting the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office during the investigation.

“The safety and security of our students, staff are a priority,” police wrote in the release.

