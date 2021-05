RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Jamaican restaurant in Richmond suffered significant damage after a driver slammed into the front doors of the establishment Tuesday night.

“No one was injured and no charges were given. Sounds like it may have been an elderly driver that accidently hit the wrong pedal,” Henrico Officer William Lucord told 8News.

Irie Vibes Jamaican is located at 1221 N. Laburnum Avenue.