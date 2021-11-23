“It feels like a dream!” Richmond man wins $500,000 top-prize on scratcher

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “I scratched the amount, and there it was!” said Alvin Edwards, now $500,000 richer after winning the top prize on a $10 scratcher in Henrico.

Edwards said he was on his way home from work on Friday, Nov. 12, when he bought the winning card from E & C VA, located at 4050 Spring Oak Road.

According to Virginia Lottery, Edwards claimed the first of three top prizes for the Winfall game, which means there are two more top-prize tickets out there.

“I never thought it would happen to me!” he told Lottery officials. “It feels like a dream!”

The chance of winning top-prize with this particular card is 1 in 1,550,440.