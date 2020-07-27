‘It isn’t possible’: All 2020 Innsbrook After Hours shows canceled

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Restrictions in place as a result of COVID-19 is stopping the music for “Innsbrook After Hours” until 2021.

“We regret to announce that we will be unable to present concerts this year at Innsbrook After Hours,” read a letter to valued guests of the concert series. “We’ve tried to give you a summer of great music but unfortunately, given the current guidelines and restrictions around the pandemic in Virginia, it isn’t possible for us to provide the level of service and entertainment you have come to expect.”

The concert series announced that all shows scheduled for 2020 are now canceled. Most shows were already rescheduled for 2021.

“We appreciate your support and patience with us over the past several months and look forward to seeing you soon,” the post continued.

Chase Rick will kick off the 2021 season on May 22. Lee Brice will play Aug. 6 and Jon Pardi will play on Aug. 14.

