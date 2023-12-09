HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Church members of Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church are still shocked and confused as to why someone would vandalize their blessing box.

At approximately 5:53 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, officers responded to the 9000 block of Saint Martins Lane for a report of vandalism.

While on scene, police spoke with the witness who found the wooden container that held food items destroyed. The container has been confirmed to be the blessing box owned by the church.

Father Lee Hutchson, priest and rector of Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church said the charity box was put up about one year ago.

“The idea of a blessing box was to set aside food for people who may be cut short in an emergency and need something to eat,” Father Hutchson said. “It was used a lot and still we had to fill it nearly every week.”

Hutchson said the destruction of the donation box brings the opposite meaning during the current holiday season for the church.

“You know, the angels sang the birth of Jesus being good news and peace for all people and grace,” he said. “It was just so contrary to that… it was disappointing to see that happen.”

Church cameras were able to capture the incident and the video was sent to Henrico Police.

The video shows a gray 2009-2014 Acura TL car drive into the church parking lot, slow down, make a turn – increasing its speed to then drive off of the pavement and crash into the blessing box. After hitting the box, the driver drives off onto the main road.

The car seen in a surveillance video driving into and destroying a donation box located at Saint Martin's Episcopal Church on the 9000 block of St. Martins Lane at around 5:53 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26. (Photo: Henrico Police)

All that remains where the donation box was is a replacement post for a new one that Father Hutchson said will be put in place. However, the initial disappearance of the box has caused confusion for some community members, as Father Hutchson recalled a conversation he had with a women recently.

“Just last week, a woman had pulled up as I was out front here and said, ‘I’m so sorry you took your blessing box down. Are you planning on putting it back up?’ I said, ‘Well, yeah, we’ll get it back up as soon as they can.’ She said, ‘Well, that’s wonderful. I was afraid you took it down because I took too much food out of it.’ Father Lee Hutchson

Hutchson said the charity box is currently being repaired and church members hope to have it ready for the community by next week.

Henrico Police are continuing to investigate this incident and encourage anyone with information to call 804-501-5000.