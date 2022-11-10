HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Following a Henrico County announcement of a proposed solution to a dangerous stretch of Interstate 64 and West Broad Street, one organization is worried the changes could do more harm than good.

The solution proposed by Henrico County officials is an interchange on North Gayton Road that is expected to prevent further crashes.

However, Stewart Schwartz with Partnership for Smarter Growth said this interchange could actually have the opposite effect.

“The concern is it won’t necessarily make things safer,” Schwartz said. “It will certainly add more driving and traffic.”

In addition, Schwartz said the project will bring more development north of Interstate 64, meaning more infrastructure costs for taxpayers. Instead, Schwartz suggests the county should aim to fix what is already in place.

According to Henrico County Police Division, the section of road in question — from Old Sadler Road to the Goochland County line — has taken the lives of seven people and injured hundreds of others over the past five years. One recent crash resulted in a father and daughter being hospitalized.

A police spokesperson said that this particular stretch of road has six of the top ten highest traffic accident locations in the county. Since 2017, the area has seen nearly 2,000 reported crashes.

“Really what Short Pump needs is a better grid of streets, a better set of connections of streets,” he said. “And to actually be made safer and more walkable for people.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The project is still in the approval process. Schwartz said Partnership for Smarter Growth is working to bring solutions to the county in the near future.