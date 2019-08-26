‘It’s a thriving, healthy school system’: Henrico superintendent talks expectations ahead of school year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico students will return to school next week. Before classes start back up, 8News spoke with Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell about what she’s expecting this upcoming school year.

Cashwell shared the future plans for Henrico County Public Schools, which include two new high schools and a new elementary school, in her conversation with anchor Katie Dupree.

“That’s correct, this year we will be breaking ground on some exciting project,” Cashwell told 8News. “A new Tucker High School, a new Highland Springs High School and also an elementary school in the Brookland District. And so a lot of planning has gone on in the previous school year to really think about programmatic needs and designs of the building, and now we are ready to get underway and making those visions a reality for our community.”

