The Henrico Police Animal Shelter temporarily closed on June 22 due to concerns over canine influenza. (Credit: The Henrico Police Division)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Animal Shelter reopened Friday after a temporary closure.

The shelter closed on June 22 due to concerns about a canine flu outbreak, as shelter staff discovered multiple animals were experiencing infections.

During the closure, animals were tested, and any found ill were quarantined so they could receive care, according to a Henrico police press release.

Shelter operations are fully back to normal, and it has resumed its operation hours of Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — though those interested in visiting must make an appointment.

Appointments for all matters, including the adoption or release of an animal, can be made by contacting the shelter at 804-727-8807.

Those looking for a new furry friend can visit the shelter’s websites to view all pets available for adoption.