‘It’s been difficult to take care of inmates’: Henrico sheriff says jail experiencing AC, water pressure issues

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In the midst of near triple-digit weather, Henrico County’s Jail West is experiencing low water pressure and issues with their air conditioning system.

Bentley Chan, Assistant Director of Public Utilities for Henrico County, told 8News that Sheriff Mike Wade notified DPU Thursday night about the loss of water at the jail.

During DPU’s investigation into the problem, a bad water meter was discovered, Chan said.

“We bypassed that [water meter] and not too long after, water pressure returned,” Chan said, adding that the water meter is scheduled to be replaced sometime Friday.

Sheriff Wade told 8News that no inmates have experienced medical conditions because of the AC and water pressure issues, and that pregnant inmates have been moved to another jail in New Kent County.

Wade also said water bottles and portable toilets have been brought into the jail for the inmates.

“It’s been difficult to take care of inmates,” he said.

In addition to the jail, some residents in the greater Hermitage area may have experienced a short dip in water pressure. Chan said this was due to a leak on a large transmission main utility that crews were working to repair off Ackley Avenue and Parham Road.

Chan said the water pressure should be restored, but if customers are still experiencing issues, they can contact DPU at 804-727-8700 during the day or 804-501-5025 after hours.