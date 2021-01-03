‘It’s been tricky’: Henrico restaurant expands outdoor dining setup amid pandemic, colder weather

HENRICO, Va (WRIC) – Winter weather and the ongoing pandemic is creating a new challenge for restaurants throughout Central Virginia.
The Grapevine, a Greek and Italian restaurant in Henrico, is working like many establishments to expand outdoor dining keeping customers warm.
The Grapevine started the pandemic with tents, but now, they’ve rushed to build a gazebo just in time for the colder temperatures.
“It’s been tricky, really tricky,” said Mitchell Trak, owner of The Grapevine.
And it’s no secret that COVID-19 has brought challenges to restaurants and their owners.
“People are, you know, they don’t want to go into the dining room, they don’t want to walk in the dining room, so you’ve got to really make some changes,” said Trak.
Trak says those changes started months ago when they received money from Henrico County.
In May, the county offered support to restaurants opening outdoor dining areas.
“They definitely guided us the right way,” Trak said.
Trak requested a permit to build a gazebo before the pandemic. He said they sped-up construction due to the high demand of people wanting to eat outdoors.
“I think we’d be in trouble without it,” Trak told 8News about the restaurant’s addition.
With colder weather here, they’ve added these heaters too, and Trak says the gazebo allows for more room to space out customers.
Grapevine regular Michael Kord says the restaurant, a staple in the community for nearly 30 years, has adapted well to COVID-19 restrictions.
“When the pandemic first started, they were really responsive to the curbside pickup,” Kord said.
Trak, like other restaurant owners, says despite COVID-19 setbacks, they’ll continue to push forward.
“Decline in banquets, catering. All the weddings have been canceled, but luckily, the takeout, curbside, delivery end has been busy,” Trak said.
Right now, The Grapevine has propane heaters in the gazebo, but staff plans to install electric heaters in the near future.
- An air-powered holiday costume is being cited as a potential cause of a COVID-19 outbreak at a California hospital, according to local media reports
- The U.S. ramped up COVID-19 vaccinations in the past few days after a slower-than-expected start, bringing to 4 million the number of Americans who have received shots, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday.
- The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,010 new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia on Jan. 3.
- The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 350,000 as experts anticipate another surge in coronavirus cases and deaths stemming from holiday gatherings over Christmas and New Year's.
- "My talent is keeping me afloat during the pandemic": Local entrepreneur bet on himself during the pandemicSince the coronavirus pandemic arrived and changed the world as we knew it in March, job security has become stressful for residents of central Virginia. When the pandemic hit, Malik Radford, an illustrator and designer, lost his full-time job which gave him the strength to put faith in his art and hope for the best.
- Veteran talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for the coronavirus, a source close to the family told CNN.
- Longtime talk show host Larry King is currently hospitalized for COVID-19, according to ABC News.
- A GRTC employee tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the workforce case total to 48.
- Few Native American tribeshave signed up to take part in clinical trials as coronavirus vaccines are developed. The reasons range from suspicion and distrust tied to unethical practices of the past to the quick nature of the studies, which typically may need several layers of approval from tribes.
- As communities across the country feel the pain of a surge in coronavirus cases, funeral homes in the hot spot of Southern California say they must turn away grieving families as they run out of space for the bodies piling up.