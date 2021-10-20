‘It’s just crazy’: Henrico residents raise red flags about safety near Horsepen Road and Glenside Drive

Henrico resident Lisa Gray said the area where Horsepen Road and Monument Avenue meet is probably the worst part of the area when it comes to traffic. (Photo: 8News reporter Sabrina Shutters)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Some Henrico residents are raising red flags about safety near Horsepen Road and Glenside Drive. One woman living in the area said it’s not the road that’s bad, it’s the traffic, saying she’s even had a collision with a bicyclist before.

“It’s pretty bad,” 20-year Henrico resident Lisa Gray told 8News in an interview Wednesday.

In a recent study led by Henrico County Department of Public Works and RK&K Civil Engineering, residents said people speed, there’s too many wrecks and there needs to be space for pedestrians and bicycles along Horsepen Road and Glenside Drive between Patterson Avenue and Forest Avenue.

Feedback on the corridor was collected by an online survey and received 190 responses.

The study said collected traffic data showed 20% to 25% reduced traffic volumes in 2021 compared to 2019.

Gray said in the afternoons, she can’t get out of her driveway along Monument Avenue near Horsepen Drive because the traffic is so heavy.

She believes the area where Monument Avenue meets Horsepen Drive is the worst part of the area for bad traffic. She said it’s nothing like it was when she used to ride her bike up and down the road years ago.

“I had a kid on a bicycle that biked right into my car one day,” Gray described seeing the dangers of the area first-hand. “He ran the red light, and I was turning because I had a green light, and I was turning to go over to the shopping center and he just came flying up and ran right into the front of my car.”

Gray agrees with several of her neighbors, saying something should be done to make the stretch of road safer, especially at the signalized intersections where nearly 90% of crashes in the area occur. Gray recommended an extra signal light be put in the area to slow traffic down.

Henrico County Department of Public Works said bike lanes, crosswalks and turn lanes could be some of the possible improvements for the corridor.

They expect to make a plan with improvements by January 2022. It will then be presented to the public for feedback.

There is no current timeline for when construction could start on the safety improvements. According to DPW, funding for the projects could come from a variety of sources like federal and state, depending on the improvements proposed.