HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some Henrico residents say they are scared after an increase in liquor thefts in their area.

8News spoke with Henrico residents James Pociluyko and Ashley Glasco after their local Virginia ABC store was robbed at gunpoint back in May. Since then, the two say thefts have increased to two to three times a week — most recently on Saturday, when someone walked in and stole a bottle of liquor in broad daylight.

“It’s getting pretty brazen, from what I understand,” said Pociluyko.

The Henrico County Division of Police told 8News it has received 30 reports of shoplifting from the store, located off of Brook Road in Henrico’s Lakeside neighborhood, in 2023 alone.

“Maybe somebody breaks into one of our houses or, you know, or a car or whatever. I mean, we’re just scared to have so much crime so close to us,” said Pociluyko.

8News reached out to Henrico Police and Virginia ABC to see what is being done to discourage shoplifting.

“We have adjusted our evening hours to close earlier; added additional staff hours; repositioned security cameras; and added an additional exterior camera,” said a Virginia ABC Spokesperson.

In addition, Henrico Police said its officers regularly patrol the Brook Road corridor and provide advice to businesses and community members looking to improve their security measures. In addition, the department’s Community Policing Unit provides updates on crime trends to neighborhood watch groups to keep them informed of what happens in their neighborhoods.

Liquor lifting is a trend that is happening across the Commonwealth. A spokesperson from Virginia ABC tells us the agency has seen 3,000 reports of shoplifting during the first half of the year and are working with local agencies — including in Henrico — to prevent it from happening.

Virginia ABC’s statewide efforts:

The National Retail Federation reports that shrink is a growing problem for retailers across America, and sadly, Virginia ABC is not immune to this problem.

All retailers are trying to balance making products accessible to the public, while reducing theft opportunities in their stores.

The products Virginia ABC sells are frequently-targeted, with characteristics that fall within the retail industry’s category known as CRAVED, an acronym for Concealable, Removable, Available, Valuable, Enjoyable and Disposable. Other CRAVED products include electronics, health and beauty items, and tobacco.

The Federation reported an average 1.4% shrink rate in fiscal year 2021. Virginia ABC saw 0.2% during that same period. Our rate was lower in fiscal year 2022 – 0.1%. Our low shrink rate means we can deliver more funds to the commonwealth, benefiting all Virginians.

Our focus is partnership. No single entity can address this problem alone. We value the partnership of Henrico Police, and all our local law enforcement agencies.

Retail staff are trained to gather usable suspect information to help local officers in their investigations.

We are training retail division employees on when to call 911, and when to call non-emergency lines for minor crime reporting.

We are reducing the stock of the top-pilfered items on shelves, and moving commonly-pilfered items for better visibility by store staff and security cameras.

We’re enhancing our store camera systems, and confirming camera placement and angles.

Virginia ABC is not considering adding security personnel to stores at this time.

Virginia ABC has not closed any stores in recent years due to retail thefts.

Anyone with information related to liquor thefts in Henrico is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.