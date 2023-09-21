HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The parent of a student attending J.R. Tucker High School in western Henrico says she has safety concerns after another student was stabbed while waiting for a school bus.

Officers responded to the intersection of Fairlake Lane and Fairlake Court at around 8:37 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21. Upon their arrival, officers found a teenage girl — identified as a student of J.R. Tucker High School — with an apparent stab wound.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“While students were waiting for the bus at Fairlake Lane and Fairlake Court, a person with a knife approached the stop, cutting one student before running away,” J.R. Tucker High School Principal, Art Raymond, said in a notice to families.

“It’s just terrifying,” said Shaquana Armstrong-Dunham, who has a daughter who attends J.R. Tucker.

Armstrong-Dunham said she learned about the incident through the principal’s notice.

“My heart dropped immediately,” she said. “And I’m like ‘What’s going on?”

Armstrong-Dunham said the stabbing happened just minutes before her daughter was supposed to catch the bus.

“When I took the time to read and saw that it happened at the bus stop — not far from where we live — it just really scared me because you send your children off to the bus stop. You send them off to school and you hope that they come back in the same condition that you left them,” she said.

J.R. Tucker was placed under restricted movement Thursday, meaning classes continued as normal but students couldn’t leave their classrooms without an escort.

Hours after the stabbing, while police were still patrolling the area, 8News spotted school buses dropping off students in the neighborhood where the attack happened.

Henrico County Public Schools said it will have counselors and additional resources available to students today as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective C. Hoover of Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.