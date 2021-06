MIAMI, FL – MARCH 10: A Now Hiring sign is seen. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is holding a job fair on Saturday.

Job hunters will be able to talk with employers about openings, as labor shortages persist.

It’ll be a drive-thru event at Virginia Career Works Henrico Center that’s on 121 Cedar Fork Rd.

The vent runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.