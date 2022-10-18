HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 2022 Richmond Walk to End Alzheimer’s is just a few weeks away, but there is still time to register.

The Richmond walk is one of more than 600 walks intended to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association, according to their website. 8News anchors Deanna Allbrittin and Eric Phillips will be hosting the opening ceremony and walk, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Strollers are allowed at the walk but skateboards, bicycles and skates are discouraged. The event is rain or shine but will be canceled in the event of severe weather.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Libbie Mill Library at 2101 Libbie Lane East Street in Henrico. The event will open at 8:30 a.m., the ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10 a.m.

More information about the event, as well as the link to register, can be found here.