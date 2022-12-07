Real Christmas trees are grown on farms throughout the year rather than being cut from forests.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The West Broad Village in Glen Allen will commence its 2022 holiday season this weekend with an annual Christmas tree lighting and plenty of other family-friendly activities.

The lighting ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The countdown to the lighting will begin at 5:45 p.m. in the heart of West Broad Village, also known as The Pad.

Other activities at the lighting will include photos with Santa Claus, holiday music, festive treats — including freshly roasted s’mores — and a snowball arena.

The celebration is free to all ages.

West Broad Village is located at 2250 Old Brick Road in Glen Allen.