HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The jury trial for a Henrico Police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of a Norfolk man in November of 2021 was dismissed before a planned court session on Wednesday.

According to police, Henrico officer Timothy Grant Million III responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in November 2021 after authorities reported a car that flipped multiple times. Million is accused of shooting and killing 53-year-old Tony Elliot Singleton, of Norfolk “during an encounter,” but police provided no further details on the incident.

Million’s jury trial began on Monday, Jan. 23. However, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the case was dismissed ahead of the of the third of five planned days of the trial. The judge dismissed the case based on lack of evidence, citing that the body cam footage and the witness testimony was not enough to establish criminal culpability.

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor told 8News that she “respectfully disagrees” with the judge granting the motion to dismiss. She also told 8News she was disappointed that a jury would not be able to make a decision in the trial.

Million is currently still on paid leave from the Henrico County Police Department. Taylor said that even though the criminal aspect of the case is now over, she is not sure if Million will face any administrative consequences from the department.

A grand jury trial was previously held for Million’s case in February 2022. Taylor said during this initial trial, the grand jury heard testimony from witnesses, watched body camera footage and were provided evidence that Singleton was found with a bladed weapon in his waistband. According to Taylor, the decision from the grand jury to indict Millions on the voluntary manslaughter charge was unanimous.

The jury trial for this case was initially planned to take place in October 2022 but was postponed to January.

