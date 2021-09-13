Judge finds probable cause to prosecute 14-year-old suspect for the murder of Lucia Bremer

Teenage girl shot and killed outside of her home in Gayton Forest West in Henrico County. (Photo provided by Bremer family)

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A judge found probable cause for the Commonwealth’s Attorney to prosecute a 14-year-old suspect for the murder of Lucia Bremer during an evidentiary hearing on Monday, the defense counsel told 8News.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor didn’t share details of evidence presented at today’s hearing but noted “this is a community where neighbors responded” to police and helped with the investigation that helped quickly detain the teen.

The next hearing on Sept. 22, will be a transfer hearing, where a judge will decide if the case should go to the circuit court or stay in juvenile court. The judge still needs to determine if the suspect will be tried as an adult or juvenile. A non-prevailing party can appeal this decision if necessary.

The fatal shooting took place on March 26. A source told 8News Bremer and another young girl were walking on a path in the Gayton Forest West subdivision as the shooter followed them closely from behind.

The same source said when the suspect approached the girls, Bremer’s friend pushed the gunman back and ran to a nearby house, yelling “gun! gun!” “Less than a second later,” the source said Bremer was shot several times.

On March 27, the 14-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm of a juvenile.

Last month, Commonwealth’s Attorney Taylor said the suspect faced three additional charges — brandishing of a firearm charge and one count of attempted murder because he suspected of pointing a gun at the girl who was walking alongside Bremer; who Taylor said was under 13 years old at the time of the shooting.

The 14-year-old boy was also charged in connection to an alleged threat of a school shooting, that he is suspected of making on social media.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.