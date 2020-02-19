Juvenile charged in active shooter hoax at Moody Middle School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police says a juvenile is charged in connection with an active shooter hoax at Moody Middle School last January.

Authorities were called to the 7800 block of Woodman Road after receiving a 911 text alerting them to a reported active shooter at the school on Jan. 13. The school was placed on lockdown while law enforcement searched the grounds. The lockdown was lifted after officers found no credible threat.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Active shooter’ call at Moody Middle School was false report; person of interest identified

A person of interest was identified. Police later said a juvenile was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor false summoning of law enforcement.

Henrico Police used this incident to remind parents and children about the ramifications of false reporting to law enforcement and 911 emergency services.

