HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile suspect has multiple petitions against him, including felony murder, after he stole a car and then hit and killed another boy who was riding a bike on Monday night.

Henrico Police officers responded to the 4300 block of Lakefield Mews Drive at 10:34 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 for a reported carjacking. According to police, a masked person approached the carjacking victim while holding a gun. The suspect then got in the victim’s car and drove off.

Officers were able to find the stolen car and began to pursue the suspect. As the suspect was speeding down Williamsburg Road, he hit a juvenile male who was riding a bike. The suspect then crashed into a utility pole near Williamsburg Road and Millers Lane.

The boy riding the bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, also identified by police as a juvenile male, was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries before being taken into police custody. Police said a gun was found at the scene.

Henrico Police have obtained petitions against the suspect for multiple charges:

Carjacking

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a juvenile

Felony eluding

Felony murder

The Henrico County Police Division’s Crash Team will be investigating the crash, while the Criminal Investigations Section will investigate the carjacking.