HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There is a heavy police presence along Laburnum Avenue in Henrico after police responded to a report of a shooting around the Creighton Road area, and found a juvenile victim nearby.

Henrico Police said they found the victim at the 700 block of North Laburnum Ave. around 7 p.m. The juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of the victim’s injuries, age or gender is unknown.

Police ask for anyone with information to call 804-780-1000.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.