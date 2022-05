HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Monday afternoon.

Henrico County Police said the juvenile pedestrian was hit around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Ridgefield Parkway and Glen Eagles Drive. Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

