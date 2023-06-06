HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile female is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Police Division, officers responded to the 300 block of East Read Street in the Highland Springs area at around 12:04 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 for a report of a shooting.

The victim, a juvenile female, was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Police have not released information regarding a possible suspect or the age of the victim.

