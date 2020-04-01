Juvenile recovering after shooting at Wawa

Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile is recovering after a shooting at a Wawa located in the 9100 block of Three Chopt Road in Henrico.

Police say a juvenile male received a non-life-threatening wound as a result of a undisclosed incident.

The juvenile male was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they are not looking for a suspect at this time.

