HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile is recovering after a shooting at a Wawa located in the 9100 block of Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
Police say a juvenile male received a non-life-threatening wound as a result of a undisclosed incident.
The juvenile male was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say they are not looking for a suspect at this time.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Lawmakers and organizations want more resources for teachers and students
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 1, 2020
- Juvenile recovering after shooting at Wawa
- 11 dead at Henrico rehab center due to coronavirus
- New fears in Virginia as COVID-19 is now behind bars