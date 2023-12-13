HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after they say a juvenile was shot in the eastern part of Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 500 block of Wales Drive in the Highland Springs area on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 13.

When they got there, they found evidence of a shooting and a juvenile victim with non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment.

Police have not released any information related to any possible suspects. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.