HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police responded to a shooting around 1:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Engleside Drive at the St. Luke’s apartments.

They found a juvenile at the scene who had sustained a single, non-life threatening injury.

A Henrico police investigation determined that a 7-year-old boy found his father’s firearm and accidentally shot himself.

The father, Landin Virgil Lewis, Sr. has been charged with allowing access to a firearm by a child.

Police on scene at the St. Luke’s apartments.

